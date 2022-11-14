KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 43.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 961.65 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 43.41% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

