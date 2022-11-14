JUST IN
KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 43.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 961.65 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 43.41% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales961.65842.01 14 OPM %27.3821.08 -PBDT228.61153.40 49 PBT183.61113.94 61 NP115.3780.45 43

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

