Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 57.58% in the September 2022 quarter
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.40 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Former chairman of Tata sons Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 64.28% to Rs 96.96 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 84.70% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.28% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales96.9659.02 64 OPM %99.4580.74 -PBDT96.7348.79 98 PBT96.7248.78 98 NP72.1839.08 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU