Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 84.70% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.28% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

