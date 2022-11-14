Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 64.28% to Rs 96.96 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 84.70% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.28% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales96.9659.02 64 OPM %99.4580.74 -PBDT96.7348.79 98 PBT96.7248.78 98 NP72.1839.08 85

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

