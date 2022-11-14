Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 27485.54 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 25.75% to Rs 1009.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1359.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 27485.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22567.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27485.5422567.4816.7021.693560.104081.972444.053065.161009.171359.18

