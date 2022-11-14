Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 27485.54 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries declined 25.75% to Rs 1009.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1359.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 27485.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22567.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27485.5422567.48 22 OPM %16.7021.69 -PBDT3560.104081.97 -13 PBT2444.053065.16 -20 NP1009.171359.18 -26
