Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 5.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 189.45 croreNet profit of Prakash Pipes rose 5.29% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 189.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales189.45177.76 7 OPM %11.4611.14 -PBDT22.8420.37 12 PBT19.4717.74 10 NP13.1312.47 5
