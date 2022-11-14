Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 5.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 189.45 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 5.29% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 189.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.189.45177.7611.4611.1422.8420.3719.4717.7413.1312.47

