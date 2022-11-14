Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 2733.33% in the June 2022 quarter
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 73.28% in the March 2022 quarter
ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 40.65% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 37.45 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 41.63% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 37.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.4528.25 33 OPM %8.4913.38 -PBDT2.753.54 -22 PBT1.992.85 -30 NP1.222.09 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU