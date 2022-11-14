Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 37.45 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 41.63% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 37.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.4528.25 33 OPM %8.4913.38 -PBDT2.753.54 -22 PBT1.992.85 -30 NP1.222.09 -42

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

