Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 37.45 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 41.63% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 37.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.4528.258.4913.382.753.541.992.851.222.09

