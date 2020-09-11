KNR Constructions Ltd Slides 2.09%

KNR Constructions Ltd has added 20.44% over last one month compared to 1.79% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.35% rise in the SENSEX

KNR Constructions Ltd fell 2.09% today to trade at Rs 252.5. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 0.29% to quote at 142.54. The index is up 1.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dilip Buildcon Ltd decreased 0.8% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went down 19.74 % over last one year compared to the 4.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KNR Constructions Ltd has added 20.44% over last one month compared to 1.79% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 1.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 882 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26549 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 311.05 on 30 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.65 on 26 Mar 2020.

