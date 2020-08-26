KNR Constructions to construct elevated highway in Coimbatore

KNR Constructions announced that the company has been awarded by Government of Tamilnadu, Highways Department, an order worth Rs 1157.41 crore.

The order entails the construction of Elevated Highway along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore City from Goldwins to Upplipalayam Km.147 / 1,00-1,57 / 2O0 of (SHU52) to be completed within a period of 48 months from the appointed date.

