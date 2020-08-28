Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 59.30% to Rs 0.81 croreNet Loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.30% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.811.99 -59 OPM %-893.83-386.93 -PBDT-8.72-8.63 -1 PBT-8.81-8.73 -1 NP-8.85-8.74 -1
