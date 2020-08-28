Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 263.21% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 21.67% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 263.21% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.851.06 263 OPM %33.77198.11 -PBDT1.832.42 -24 PBT1.792.39 -25 NP1.411.80 -22

