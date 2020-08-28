Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 263.21% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 21.67% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 263.21% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.851.0633.77198.111.832.421.792.391.411.80

