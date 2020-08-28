Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.00% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.9118.19-403.3037.99-3.167.38-3.826.72-4.014.54

