Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 105.35 croreNet profit of Indo Amines declined 41.12% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 105.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales105.35130.29 -19 OPM %10.9810.11 -PBDT10.1312.20 -17 PBT4.287.86 -46 NP2.854.84 -41
