Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 105.35 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines declined 41.12% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 105.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.105.35130.2910.9810.1110.1312.204.287.862.854.84

