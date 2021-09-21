Kolte-Patil spurts after PGIM India MF buys stake

-
Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 5.81% to Rs 326.5 after PGIM India Mutual Fund acquired 5 lakh equity shares of the company via bulk deal on Monday, 20 September 2021.PGIM India Mutual Fund bought 5,00,000 equity shares (or 0.65% stake) of Kolte-Patil at an average price of Rs 314.36 per equity share via bulk deals on the NSE yesterday, 20 September 2021. The total amount invested is Rs 15.71 crore.
Shares of the real estate developer extended their winning run to second trading session. The counter added nearly 8% in two days.
Kolte-Patil Developers is a real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 29.5 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 26.98 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 40% to Rs 197.31 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
