Konark Synthetic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 16.54 croreNet Loss of Konark Synthetic reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.83% to Rs 77.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.5425.36 -35 77.6394.47 -18 OPM %3.995.60 -4.844.68 - PBDT-0.370.26 PL 0.893.43 -74 PBT-0.94-0.42 -124 -1.730.56 PL NP-0.72-1.42 49 -1.51-0.64 -136
