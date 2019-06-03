Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 21.25 crore

Net profit of rose 49.15% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.54% to Rs 9.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 66.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21.2517.7066.0957.4644.1933.2235.4132.027.685.1918.3717.437.114.5816.0714.944.402.959.188.23

