Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 21.25 croreNet profit of Fomento Resorts & Hotels rose 49.15% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.54% to Rs 9.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 66.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.2517.70 20 66.0957.46 15 OPM %44.1933.22 -35.4132.02 - PBDT7.685.19 48 18.3717.43 5 PBT7.114.58 55 16.0714.94 8 NP4.402.95 49 9.188.23 12
