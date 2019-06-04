Ranjit Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J&J announces $5 billion share repurchase plan
Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Rupee gains 11 paise to 71.45 vs USD after RBI rate cut
DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreRanjit Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.060.03 100 OPM %-33.33-50.00 --16.67-33.33 - PBDT00 0 00 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU