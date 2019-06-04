JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ranjit Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Ranjit Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.060.03 100 OPM %-33.33-50.00 --16.67-33.33 - PBDT00 0 00 0 PBT00 0 00 0 NP00 0 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU