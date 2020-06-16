JK Tyre & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.62% to Rs 1794.76 crore

Net loss of JK Tyre & Industries reported to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.62% to Rs 1794.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2703.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.51% to Rs 150.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 8724.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10367.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

