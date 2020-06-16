JK Tyre & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.62% to Rs 1794.76 croreNet loss of JK Tyre & Industries reported to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.62% to Rs 1794.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2703.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.51% to Rs 150.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 8724.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10367.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1794.762703.71 -34 8724.9010367.76 -16 OPM %11.569.57 -11.3210.72 - PBDT80.99129.63 -38 466.96675.08 -31 PBT-21.2650.04 PL 89.13359.41 -75 NP-47.2033.58 PL 150.76176.34 -15
