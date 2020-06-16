JUST IN
Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiran Vyapar reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.27% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net Loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.27% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.17% to Rs 9.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.76% to Rs 31.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.6621.47 -92 31.1753.52 -42 OPM %-85.548.99 -64.2946.79 - PBDT-2.021.42 PL 17.1523.79 -28 PBT-2.101.30 PL 16.8223.31 -28 NP-5.41-2.46 -120 9.5514.08 -32

