Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.74% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.74% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.05% to Rs 59.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.4035.04 -82 59.36100.70 -41 OPM %-171.0911.44 -8.4428.79 - PBDT-11.918.82 PL 1.4129.60 -95 PBT-12.488.28 PL -0.8727.42 PL NP-15.043.74 PL -8.2122.64 PL

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 09:57 IST

