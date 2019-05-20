Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 224.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 80.18 crore

Net profit of Petrochemicals rose 224.48% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 80.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.24% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.03% to Rs 299.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

80.1862.48299.82194.659.875.847.069.147.803.7620.4918.096.592.7215.9614.486.231.9212.199.58

