Business Standard

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 224.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 80.18 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 224.48% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 80.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.24% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.03% to Rs 299.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.1862.48 28 299.82194.65 54 OPM %9.875.84 -7.069.14 - PBDT7.803.76 107 20.4918.09 13 PBT6.592.72 142 15.9614.48 10 NP6.231.92 224 12.199.58 27

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:03 IST

