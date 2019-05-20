Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 224.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 68.55% in the September 2018 quarter
Vikram Kothari granted eight-week conditional bail
Board of Panjon approves change in directorate
Kothari World Finance consolidated net profit rises 72.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Kothari World Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 80.18 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 224.48% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 80.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.24% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.03% to Rs 299.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.1862.48 28 299.82194.65 54 OPM %9.875.84 -7.069.14 - PBDT7.803.76 107 20.4918.09 13 PBT6.592.72 142 15.9614.48 10 NP6.231.92 224 12.199.58 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU