Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 446.15% to Rs 0.71 croreNet loss of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 446.15% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.710.13 446 0.550.53 4 OPM %-263.3838.46 --420.0020.75 - PBDT-1.870.45 PL -2.310.50 PL PBT-1.870.45 PL -2.310.50 PL NP-1.410.45 PL -1.790.31 PL
