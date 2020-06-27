EIH standalone net profit rises 22.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.54% to Rs 351.00 croreNet profit of EIH rose 22.00% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 351.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 430.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.83% to Rs 124.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 1350.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1543.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales351.00430.89 -19 1350.301543.24 -13 OPM %19.5024.32 -16.6920.87 - PBDT73.63132.59 -44 259.91359.78 -28 PBT41.11102.28 -60 125.71236.77 -47 NP15.5812.77 22 124.47113.33 10
