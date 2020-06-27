JUST IN
Vadilal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.33% to Rs 77.62 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.33% to Rs 77.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.13% to Rs 32.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 516.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 507.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales77.6298.66 -21 516.63507.06 2 OPM %-17.370.12 -11.5313.14 - PBDT-16.37-0.33 -4861 53.2765.27 -18 PBT-21.15-4.65 -355 34.3948.67 -29 NP-15.76-3.13 -404 32.1531.48 2

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:30 IST

