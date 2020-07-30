Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aaswa Trading and Exports standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.200.03 3900 OPM %95.00-200.00 -PBDT1.14-0.06 LP PBT1.14-0.06 LP NP1.03-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU