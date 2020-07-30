JUST IN
Business Standard

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.200.03 3900 OPM %95.00-200.00 -PBDT1.14-0.06 LP PBT1.14-0.06 LP NP1.03-0.07 LP

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

