KPI Green board approves 1:1 bonus issue

KPI Green Energy said that its board has approved issuing 1 bonus equity share for each share held (1:1).

The company said that the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched within two months from the date of board approval, i.e. by 29 January, 2023.

Further, the board approved the appointment of Shanker Baheria as non-executive independent director of the company for a period of five years with effect from 30 November 2022.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 72.6% to Rs 21.16 crore on 178.3% surge in net sales to Rs 159.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

Shares of KPI Green Energy slipped 0.96% to Rs 942.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)