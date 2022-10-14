KPI Green gains on receiving commissioning certificate from GEDA for 6 MW solar project

KPI Green Energy rose 4.10% to Rs 885.30 after the company received the commissioning certificate from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for capacity of 6 MWdc solar power project under its under Captive Power Producer segment.

The power from the said solar project would be supplied to Parag Syntex (1.40 MW), Murlidhar Texprints (0.60 MW) and Shabnam Petrofils (4 MW).

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales jumped to Rs 122.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 35.42 crore in Q1 FY22.

