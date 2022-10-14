Volumes soar at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Birla Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 15887 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5653 shares

Birla Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 15887 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5653 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.905.35. Volumes stood at 5009 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 28680 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14939 shares. The stock rose 1.81% to Rs.87.00. Volumes stood at 2231 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 25757 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13469 shares. The stock rose 2.25% to Rs.1,412.30. Volumes stood at 5979 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71285 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.683.00. Volumes stood at 54818 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.75% to Rs.395.15. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

