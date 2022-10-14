JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project (Baswantpur to Singondi)
Volumes soar at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Rites Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2022.

Birla Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 15887 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5653 shares. The stock gained 0.06% to Rs.905.35. Volumes stood at 5009 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 28680 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14939 shares. The stock rose 1.81% to Rs.87.00. Volumes stood at 2231 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 25757 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13469 shares. The stock rose 2.25% to Rs.1,412.30. Volumes stood at 5979 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71285 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.683.00. Volumes stood at 54818 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.75% to Rs.395.15. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 11:00 IST

