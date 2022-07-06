KPI Green spurts on bagging solar power project

-
KPI Green Energy jumped 8.37% to Rs 731.75 after the company said it received an order for executing solar power project of 23.60 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Jewellery and 3 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Diamonds Manufacturing India.The order is under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment of the company.
KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.
The company net profit slumped 42.8% to Rs 9.86 crore on a 55.9% surge in net sales to Rs 74.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
