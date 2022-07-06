Volumes jump at CEAT Ltd counter

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 40.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4150 shares

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 July 2022.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 40.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4150 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.967.00. Volumes stood at 5002 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 91.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.42% to Rs.211.05. Volumes stood at 8.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Brightcom Group Ltd saw volume of 65.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.92% to Rs.38.35. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 59681 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16559 shares. The stock increased 13.55% to Rs.147.50. Volumes stood at 5992 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41939 shares. The stock increased 3.28% to Rs.644.30. Volumes stood at 17636 shares in the last session.

