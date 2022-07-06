Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 291.47 points or 1.09% at 26953.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.6%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.7%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.74%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.59%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.36%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.35%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.06%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.01%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.91%).

On the other hand, Minda Industries Ltd (down 1.98%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 134.14 or 0.25% at 53268.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 15816.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.38 points or 0.19% at 24956.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.13 points or 0.08% at 7760.64.

On BSE,1313 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)