TCS named Leader in P&C Claims Management Systems

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services
TCS BaNCSCloud for Asset Servicing now offers custody services
TCS launches #ThisRun, a unique worldwide Community for runners
TCS recognized as Leader in Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS
TCS selected as strategic partner for managed IT services by Belgian insurer AG
-
By Forrester WaveTata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for P&C Claims Management Systems.
The report evaluated TCS BaNCS along with twelve other vendor firms on 28 criteria spanning three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. According to the report, TCS offers a strong engineering tech infrastructure[] TCS BaNCS [for Insurance's] strengths include its intelligent digital core that supports end-to-end claim automation; embedded AI enabling new voice-based interactions; and strong globalization capabilities. The conversational interface extends through the claim lifecycle, including service partner interactions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU