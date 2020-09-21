Volumes spurt at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

L&T Technology Services Ltd registered volume of 25296 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3945 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 September 2020.

L&T Technology Services Ltd registered volume of 25296 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3945 shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.1,678.50. Volumes stood at 2205 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 61683 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12824 shares. The stock slipped 1.65% to Rs.154.60. Volumes stood at 6143 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 55342 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23330 shares. The stock rose 3.11% to Rs.92.75. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd clocked volume of 6905 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3720 shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.388.00. Volumes stood at 1653 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 2070 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1169 shares. The stock lost 0.93% to Rs.6,309.40. Volumes stood at 2694 shares in the last session.

