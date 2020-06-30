KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 96.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 96.67% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.50% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 105.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

