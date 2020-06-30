KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 96.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KPT Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.43% in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 26.29 croreNet profit of KPT Industries rose 96.67% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.50% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 105.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.2929.67 -11 105.97105.40 1 OPM %14.3010.25 -11.5510.92 - PBDT2.301.83 26 7.826.55 19 PBT1.351.12 21 4.843.51 38 NP1.770.90 97 4.983.57 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU