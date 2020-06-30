Classic Filament reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Classic Filament reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Devine Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
KLK Electrical reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.49% to Rs 0.18 croreNet Loss of Classic Filament reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.49% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.21% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.61 -70 1.412.44 -42 OPM %-5.56-1.64 --4.26-2.46 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.06-0.06 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.06-0.06 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0 -0.06-0.06 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU