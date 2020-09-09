JUST IN
Business Standard

Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries announced that Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake's investment will translate into a 1.75% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second billion dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 11:21 IST

