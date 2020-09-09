Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Industries announced that Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake's investment will translate into a 1.75% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second billion dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

