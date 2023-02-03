Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 9.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Libord Finance consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the December 2022 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Libord Finance rose 9.30% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-27.270 -PBDT0.110.06 83 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.470.43 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU