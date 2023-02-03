Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 15.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 3538.02 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 15.47% to Rs 235.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 3538.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3290.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3538.023290.5013.2513.40508.19444.66412.13353.62235.75278.88

