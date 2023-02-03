Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 15.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Tube Investments of India Ltd Slides 3.89%
Tube Investments of India Ltd Spikes 1.3%
Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 0%, gains for fifth straight session
Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.24%, rises for fifth straight session
-
Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 3538.02 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India declined 15.47% to Rs 235.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 3538.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3290.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3538.023290.50 8 OPM %13.2513.40 -PBDT508.19444.66 14 PBT412.13353.62 17 NP235.75278.88 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU