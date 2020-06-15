Prashant India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Prashant India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.19% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.40 -25 1.581.05 50 OPM %10.00205.00 -13.9273.33 - PBDT0.030.82 -96 0.220.77 -71 PBT00.34 -100 0.120.22 -45 NP00.34 -100 0.121.11 -89

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 16:31 IST

