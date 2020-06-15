Prashant India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Prashant India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.19% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.300.401.581.0510.00205.0013.9273.330.030.820.220.7700.340.120.2200.340.121.11

