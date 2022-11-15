Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.03% to Rs 1.79 croreNet Loss of Kridhan Infra reported to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.03% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.792.42 -26 OPM %-10.61-12.81 -PBDT-0.01-0.44 98 PBT-0.12-0.68 82 NP-8.32-3.14 -165
