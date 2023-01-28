Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 41.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.55% to Rs 46.51 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 41.19% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.55% to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.51107.0418.4012.997.7613.465.6310.924.647.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)