Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 41.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.55% to Rs 46.51 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 41.19% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.55% to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.51107.04 -57 OPM %18.4012.99 -PBDT7.7613.46 -42 PBT5.6310.92 -48 NP4.647.89 -41
