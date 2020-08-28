Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.250.0632.0000.0800.0800.080

