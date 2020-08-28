JUST IN
Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 316.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.06 317 OPM %32.000 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:46 IST

