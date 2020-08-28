Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 363.86% to Rs 3.85 crore

Net profit of Naturite Agro Products rose 68.18% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 363.86% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.850.8319.2255.420.740.460.710.440.740.44

