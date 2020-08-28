Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 68.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 363.86% to Rs 3.85 croreNet profit of Naturite Agro Products rose 68.18% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 363.86% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.850.83 364 OPM %19.2255.42 -PBDT0.740.46 61 PBT0.710.44 61 NP0.740.44 68
