Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Nfity hovers below 15,950; IT stocks drop
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 9.25% in the March 2022 quarter
Kriti Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sensex slides 401 pts, India VIX up over 6%
-
Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 104.44 croreNet loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 104.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales104.44112.69 -7 OPM %-26.4310.93 -PBDT-31.529.46 PL PBT-33.737.50 PL NP-34.445.51 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU