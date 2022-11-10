MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shanthi Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Chowgule Steamships reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Nitiraj Engineers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 53.79% to Rs 7.19 croreNet loss of MRO-TEK Realty reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.79% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.1915.56 -54 OPM %-11.6819.34 -PBDT-1.571.87 PL PBT-2.281.13 PL NP-1.720.56 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU