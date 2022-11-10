Linc standalone net profit rises 167.04% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.16% to Rs 126.98 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 167.04% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.16% to Rs 126.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.9893.95 35 OPM %12.268.10 -PBDT16.317.90 106 PBT12.674.80 164 NP9.563.58 167

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:00 IST

