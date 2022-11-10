Linc standalone net profit rises 167.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.16% to Rs 126.98 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 167.04% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.16% to Rs 126.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.9893.9512.268.1016.317.9012.674.809.563.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)