Volumes spurt at Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd counter

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 March 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd registered volume of 55096 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 14.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3696 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.964.40. Volumes stood at 4306 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd recorded volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66315 shares. The stock lost 11.51% to Rs.2,534.30. Volumes stood at 69885 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33526 shares. The stock dropped 1.30% to Rs.1,240.30. Volumes stood at 11284 shares in the last session.

Brightcom Group Ltd recorded volume of 9.42 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.101.25. Volumes stood at 18700 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.03% to Rs.147.60. Volumes stood at 8.45 lakh shares in the last session.

