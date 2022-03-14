Larsen & Toubro secures significant contracts from India and abroad

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that The Gujarat Water Infrastructure (GWIL) bagged the engineering, procurement and construction orders for the design and construction of the Dhanki-Navda Bulk Pipeline project in Gujarat.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The project aims to enhance water supply capacity to meet the future demands of Amreli, Junagadh, Botad and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. The scope includes the design of L&T construction of 99 km bulk transmission MS pipeline, 10.5 ML RCC raw water sump L&T pumphouse and associated electro mechanical L&T instrumentation works.

The business is also executing another bulk pipeline project at the same location for GWIL. Further, the international arm of the business has been awarded a project from a client for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of water distribution network and large meter connections in Dubai. The scope includes water distribution networks of 137 km GRE pipelines, micro tunnelling works, SCADA and associated Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Works.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 0.64% to Rs 1,738.85 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

