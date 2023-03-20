Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges lowest bidder in Rajasthan tender

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that it has qualified as lowest bidder (L-1) for a tender by the National Health Mission for providing laboratory services in Rajasthan.

The company qualified as L-1 bidder in consortium with Telecommunications Consultants India. As per the terms of the tender, the company will provide laboratory services under free diagnostics initiative on HUB and SPOKE Model with the estimated size of Rs 450 crore.

The company will execute the project in phased manner. In phase I (for entire Mother Lab) the company will execute the project within 90 days from the date of award / communication of acceptance of the contract, phase II (for entire Hub Lab) will be completed within next 30 days from phase I, phase III (for entire Spokes) will be executed within next 30 days from phase I.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is primarily engaged in the business of providing diagnostic services all over India. The company is providing radiology and pathology services for X Ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele- Reporting Services, and all type of Blood.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.5% to Rs 13.64 crore despite of 10.9% rise in net sales to Rs 118.10 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.17% to Rs 393.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)