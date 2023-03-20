Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 99.5 points or 2% at 4881.75 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 7.24%), India Cements Ltd (down 6.48%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 5.49%),Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 5.02%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Paushak Ltd (down 4.77%), Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 4.72%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 4.38%), Shiva Cement Ltd (down 4.01%), and Heubach Colorants India Ltd (down 3.9%).

On the other hand, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 7.51%), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (up 3.77%), and Rallis India Ltd (up 2.09%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 806.87 or 1.39% at 57183.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 242 points or 1.42% at 16858.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 363.23 points or 1.34% at 26804.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.48 points or 1.58% at 8456.62.

On BSE,913 shares were trading in green, 2630 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)