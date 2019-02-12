JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Choice International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.760.20 280 OPM %11.8420.00 -PBDT0.090.04 125 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.01 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements