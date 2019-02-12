KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gyan Developers & Builders standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Navkar Builders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Delhi: Three builders held for allegedly duping homebuyers
Vijay Shanthi Builders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of KMF Builders & Developers rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.760.20 280 OPM %11.8420.00 -PBDT0.090.04 125 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.01 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU