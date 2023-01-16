Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 50.23 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission rose 40.28% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.2349.05106.8998.5722.0715.8122.0115.6922.0115.69

