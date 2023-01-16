JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 50.23 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission rose 40.28% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.2349.05 2 OPM %106.8998.57 -PBDT22.0715.81 40 PBT22.0115.69 40 NP22.0115.69 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU