Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit rises 40.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 50.23 croreNet profit of Kudgi Transmission rose 40.28% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.2349.05 2 OPM %106.8998.57 -PBDT22.0715.81 40 PBT22.0115.69 40 NP22.0115.69 40
